Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.7% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

AMZN stock opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,062.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,913.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

