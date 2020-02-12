AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,010 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Man Group plc grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after buying an additional 9,435,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,578,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price objective (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

