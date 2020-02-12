Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after buying an additional 27,771,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $745,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $652,670,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $454,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $142,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

