AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Mark V. Shoen Acquires 3,000 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $343.73. 40,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $333.41 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.52 and a 200 day moving average of $373.40.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.