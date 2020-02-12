American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,931,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

AEP traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. 1,502,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,145. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

