American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s 9th Largest Position

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 4.0% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.24. 1,714,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,425. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

