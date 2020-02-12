American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,237 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,177,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,679,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

