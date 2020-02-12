American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,848 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

BAX stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.