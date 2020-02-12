American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,503 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,967 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 259,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after buying an additional 171,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5,770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $205.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 311.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

