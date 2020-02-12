American International Group Inc. Acquires 47,937 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,933 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Tapestry worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.