American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of BIO-TECHNE worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $205.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.