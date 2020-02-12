American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Graco worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,849 shares of company stock worth $20,228,129 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

