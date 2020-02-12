American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,727 shares of company stock worth $10,018,829. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

