American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $368.04 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.11 and a 200-day moving average of $360.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

