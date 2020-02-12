American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of OGE Energy worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,604,000 after buying an additional 86,518 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OGE Energy by 37.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 136,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

