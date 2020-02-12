American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

ROP stock opened at $389.77 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $302.09 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

