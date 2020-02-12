American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 165,734 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 153,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,745 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE KRC opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

