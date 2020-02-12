American International Group Inc. Buys 2,238 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after acquiring an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

