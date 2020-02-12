American International Group Inc. Buys 2,893 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Service Co. International worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 148.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 119,749 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of SCI opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $49.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

