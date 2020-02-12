American International Group Inc. Buys 2,948 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

