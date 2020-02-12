American International Group Inc. Buys 4,279 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $62,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

CY stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

