American International Group Inc. Buys 56,999 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,001 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

