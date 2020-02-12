American International Group Inc. Buys 6,671 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

