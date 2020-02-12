American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,952,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

