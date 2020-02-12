American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.