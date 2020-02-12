American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Snap-on worth $16,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 693.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,990 shares of company stock worth $8,775,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $155.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

