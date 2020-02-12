American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lumentum worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lumentum by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lumentum by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $184,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,008 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

