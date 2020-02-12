American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $577.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.