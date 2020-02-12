American International Group Inc. Has $16.36 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

