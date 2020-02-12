American International Group Inc. Has $16.47 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Pool worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $229.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a one year low of $148.36 and a one year high of $229.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.