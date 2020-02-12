American International Group Inc. Has $18.30 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $613.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $385.91 and a fifty-two week high of $619.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.52 and a 200-day moving average of $563.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. FBN Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura raised their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

