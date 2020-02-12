American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

NYSE:TRV opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $126.11 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

