American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

