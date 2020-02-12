American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,587 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $161.80 and a 52-week high of $272.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.46 and its 200 day moving average is $226.07.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

