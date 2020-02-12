American International Group Inc. Purchases 84,344 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Hanesbrands worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

