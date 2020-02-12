American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $324,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

NYSE VLO opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.