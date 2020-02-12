American International Group Inc. Sells 11,369 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 303,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

