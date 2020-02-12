American International Group Inc. Sells 11,915 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 559,624 shares of company stock worth $11,142,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.