American International Group Inc. Sells 3,858 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,941 shares of company stock worth $34,718,085 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

