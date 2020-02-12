American International Group Inc. Sells 5,952 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,330,000 after buying an additional 389,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.