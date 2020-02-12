American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of American Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 9,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,953. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 563.98% and a negative net margin of 118.93%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

