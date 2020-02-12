American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.67% of American States Water worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 18.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water Co has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

