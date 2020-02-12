American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after buying an additional 301,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after buying an additional 243,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $253.44. 365,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,453. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $171.71 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average is $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

