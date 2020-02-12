America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $118.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

