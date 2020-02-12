Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 108,067 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,636,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 97,981 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

