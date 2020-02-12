Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.