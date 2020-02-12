Amerisafe (AMSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.45. Amerisafe has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $71.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

