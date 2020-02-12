Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.64% of Amerisafe worth $74,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amerisafe by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amerisafe by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amerisafe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amerisafe by 1,476.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amerisafe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 270,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 46,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,274. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.45.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

