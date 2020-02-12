Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Amgen worth $455,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

