Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Cut by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after acquiring an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $227.00. 2,499,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.33. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

